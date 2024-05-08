FY2025 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Raised by Scotiabank

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.30. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

