Lincoln National Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 813,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

