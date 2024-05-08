RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group boosted their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Get RealReal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,262. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RealReal by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.