Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,057 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Allegion by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

