TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

TCON opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.