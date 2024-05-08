VerifyMe (VRME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRME

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.