U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $58,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $353,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

