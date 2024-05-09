Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 128.60 Per Share

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.62) per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ascential Stock Performance
ASCL opened at GBX 312.22 ($3.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 187.40 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 320.80 ($4.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.
Ascential Company Profile
