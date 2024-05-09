Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 128.60 Per Share

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.62) per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ascential Stock Performance

ASCL opened at GBX 312.22 ($3.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 187.40 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 320.80 ($4.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

