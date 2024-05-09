JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.