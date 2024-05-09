JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

