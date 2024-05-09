Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CEO Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

AMJB opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.