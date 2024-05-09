Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan Sells 28,038 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of BBD.B opened at C$72.18 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$74.42. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.56.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
