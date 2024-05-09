ATA Creativity Global (AACG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.4 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on AACG

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.