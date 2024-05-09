Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.62.
Ero Copper Stock Up 1.9 %
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
