Needham & Company LLC Trims Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Target Price to $3.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s current price.

Kaltura Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

About Kaltura

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kaltura by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 39.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.