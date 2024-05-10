Needham & Company LLC Trims Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Target Price to $3.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s current price.
Kaltura Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
