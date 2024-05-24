ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

