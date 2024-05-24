Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 235.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 27,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.38. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $27.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.