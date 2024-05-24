Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7,644.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 75,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

