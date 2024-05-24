Ralph Lauren’s (RL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.24. 547,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.