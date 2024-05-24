The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909,662. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

