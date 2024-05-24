Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 743,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 643,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

