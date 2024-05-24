SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 398,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 109,539 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

