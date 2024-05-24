iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 153,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. 149,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

