Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance
AGAE opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 28,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,140,246.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
