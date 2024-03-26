Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

AGAE opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 159,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 28,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,246.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

