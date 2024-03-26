Sintx Technologies (SINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 45.9 %

NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

