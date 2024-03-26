Laser Photonics (LASE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Laser Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASE opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.95. Laser Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laser Photonics by 2,353,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 117,690 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

