Choreo LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

