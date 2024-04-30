Mather Group LLC. Purchases 22 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $544.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.46 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

