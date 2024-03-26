Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

