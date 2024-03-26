Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Anirma Gupta Sells 927 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $24,964.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of U stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 6,137,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

