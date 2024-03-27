LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 131 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $522.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,652. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.96. The company has a market capitalization of $404.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

