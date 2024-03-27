Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.54. 2,012,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,729. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.