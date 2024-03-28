Accel Wealth Management Purchases 42 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $367.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

