11,952 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 245.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

