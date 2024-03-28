Accel Wealth Management Invests $222,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,823,000.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 974,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,123. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

