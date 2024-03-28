Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,150 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.