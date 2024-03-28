iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $525.67. 4,716,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average of $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.