Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.98. 2,131,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,698. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

