Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

