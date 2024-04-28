Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $3,312.15 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion and approximately $12.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,312.15 or 0.05211221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00054443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,053,054 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

