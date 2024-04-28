AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.06 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.620–0.620 EPS.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AMC opened at $3.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.