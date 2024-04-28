Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,199.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,822.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,430.22.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

