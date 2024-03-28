Accel Wealth Management Invests $310,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44.

