The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AES by 18,505.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AES by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $14,531,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Mizuho began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 4,772,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

