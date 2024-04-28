Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.70. 1,841,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.