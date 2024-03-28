Accel Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 396,419 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4,279.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 308,902 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 225,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,558. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $223.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

