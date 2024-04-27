Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 118,245 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 822.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

