iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.53. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

