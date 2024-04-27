Overbrook Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 128,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $467.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.21 and a 200-day moving average of $440.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

