Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

