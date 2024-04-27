Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Haleon by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

